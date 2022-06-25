Bamboozled: Doggo Tries to Taste Meat Displayed on TV Screen in Adorable Video

Dogs have secured a place in most people’s hearts with their sheer innocence and charm that they never fail to display. A recent video has captured one such moment where a husky licks a TV screen showing meat, mistaking it for a real treat.

Posted by Sharing travel on Twitter, the clip shows the canine adorably licking the TV display while his act is being filmed. “He reminds me of the first time I ate kebabs," the caption read. It is not unlikely to get your mouth watery upon seeing some scrumptious dish being prepared in a TV show. But, while most of us rush to order something, the husky takes a different approach to curb his cravings.

Advertisement

He incessantly licks the TV screen for as long as the meat was being displayed on it. Another dog is also seen in the clip but he prefers to face the wall and sit calmly rather than going berserk for the meat.

The husky’s hilarious act went viral and garnered nearly 3 million views on Twitter while leaving netizens in splits. Users were quick in reacting to the video and came up with rib-tickling comments.

One highlighted how the other dog was utterly embarrassed by his fellow pooch’s actions.

This user asked why the other dog was facing the wall.

Advertisement

Another chimed in and said it was the husky’s stupidity that compelled his friend to hide his face.

Of course, the internet is awash with videos of dogs and this wasn’t the first time a pooch showcased his low resistance to treats. Another video had gone viral in April last year which shows a hungry dog ordering his owner to serve him food with full-blown tantrums.

In the clip, uploaded by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy on Twitter, the dog can be seen barking at its owner while demanding food. However, when he still doesn’t get food, he fetches his bowl out of a room and throws it at his owner to make the demands clearer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.