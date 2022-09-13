Bandlaguda Ganesh Laddu Surpasses Balapur, Alwal Records, Auctioned at Rs 60.08 Lakh

Breaking the records created by the Ganesh laddus at Balapur and Alwal under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the auction of the laddu in Ganesh Pandal of Keerthi Richmond Villas in the Bandlaguda concluded with a huge price of Rs 60.08 lakh, which is said to be the highest across the Telugu states.

The annual immersion of Ganesh idols at Hussain Sagar and various lakes in and around the twin cities had been taking place since Friday where thousands of idols were immersed, accompanied by a large number of devotees as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. The auction of laddus at various Ganesh Pandals took place across the capital city of Telangana where the bidders competed with each other to receive the sacred prasadam. The recent auction of laddu held at the Ganesh Pandal of Keerthi Richmond Villas in the Bandlaguda area concluded with a surprising note to everyone at a whopping price of Rs 60.08 lakh.

Earlier, surpassing the record created by Balapur Ganesh Laddu (Rs 24.60 lakh), the laddu at the pandal of Kanajiguda Marakatha Ganesh in Alwal was auctioned at a price of Rs 45,99,999, where Venkat Rao won the laddu on Saturday.

Advertisement

Till the Alwal laddu was auctioned, the decades-old-popular Balapur Ganesh Laddu was auctioned at Rs 24.60 lakh, where businessman Vangeti Lakshma Reddy emerged as the winner who received the gold-coated sacred prasadam from the Ganesh Utsav Committee members amid thunderous cheers from the devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the highly anticipated costliest auction held on Friday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here