Bangladeshi Player? A Snake Gatecrashed India vs South Africa T20I and Twitter Went Hisssterical

Despite Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli going berserk with the bat, it was a snake that hogged all the limelight on Sunday evening at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati during the second T20I between India and South Africa. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were on the crease as the hosts had put up 68 with no loss when a reptile decided to invade the ground. The incident occurred during the seventh over and fortunately for all the players, the ground staff carried the snake away and the match was underway after a brief pause.

However, the snake paused Twitter as desi cricket fans took time to joke around the incident. More specifically, Indian fans took shots at the Bangladeshi cricket team who are famous for their snake dance celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snake Dance became quite the rage after the Nidahas Trophy, as Bangladesh stars celebrated their victories over Sri Lanka with the snake dance.

Mushfiqur Rahim first bought out the snake dance after Bangladesh chased down 214 to register a stunning victory over Sri Lanka, after that in a hotly contested game, when Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the virtual semi-final, the whole team started doing the snake dance.

Meanwhile, a solid opening partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma laid the foundation for the fireworks from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli later on. Rahul scored 57 off 28 while Rohit made 43 off 37. And then SKY blasted the second fastest T20I fifty by an India, hitting 61 off 22 while Kohli made an unbeaten 49 off 28 to propel India further. India put an intimidating total of 237/3 in their 20 overs.

You can catch all the live action here.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here