Banker Parag Agrawal's Profile Views Shot up With Twitter CEO's Exit

A LinkedIn user named Parag Agrawal, who is a banker, has claimed that his profile views on the network have shot up by 36 per cent after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was fired by billionaire Elon Musk. He has changed his LinkedIn bio to “Not the CEO you are looking for." He even shared a screenshot of his bio as he mentioned that “after the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 per cent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline." The post has gone viral and garnered over 81K likes.

Advertisement

“Funny. Thoughtful of you but what about the spike around sep 18? That seems even steeper and the Twitter guy wasn’t fired then. Also on my profile, views went up 67%. That being said, your name being the same as his isn’t the only factor that caused that 36% hike. LinkedIn search is better than that. I gave it a shot. I got to CEO Agrawal’s page without stopping over on any other Parag’s or Agrawal’s page. That 36% ^ is mostly your number my man. Your achievement. Keep doing what you’re doing," commented a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “I definitely looked up his LinkedIn!"

The first thing Elon Musk did after taking over Twitter was to fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal along with three other executives including legal executive Vijaya Gadde. News reports claim that it was Vijaya Gadde who made the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump. As for Parag, many claim that it was quite obvious that Musk would fire him after taking over Twitter and that he has done his job “brilliantly" to help Twitter secure the best deal. In fact, Musk himself admitted earlier this month that he is overpaying to buy Twitter.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Musk said, “the bird is free" with the obvious reference to free speech. Many are tweeting saying that Musk did a good job by firing Agrawal and Gadde as they are claimed to be responsible for preventing free speech on Twitter. Soon after the news of the Indian origin CEO getting fired by Elon Musk spread, people expressed their opinions to highlight how Parag did not allow Musk to tweak the deal and undervalue Twitter.

Advertisement

Despite all the drama, taunts, legal cases and Musk’s PR tricks, the world’s richest man couldn’t manage to buy Twitter for a reduced price. Musk was forced to buy Twitter for the initial agreed price of $54.20 per share which converts to around $44 billion.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here