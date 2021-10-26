Banned Tobacco Worth Rs 8.5 Lakh Seized from Milk Crate in Nagpur

Nagpur Police seized banned tobacco products, worth around Rs 8.85 lakh on Sunday. Jaripatka police intercepted a milk container on CMPDI Road, Nagpur and arrested the vehicle’s driver, Kishan. According to the police, the consignment was bought from a businessman who has been identified as Farook by Vijay Jethani of Vijay Traders. The supplier, who is allegedly from Chhindwara, has been made an accused in the case.

Senior inspector Vaibhav Jadhav informed the Times of India that Jethani has been absconding ever since the action. The action was led by zonal deputy police commissioner (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya and ACP Roshan Pandit, supervised by CP Amitesh Kumar. The food and drugs administration (FDA) will test the seized consignment at a government laboratory. Flavoured tobacco is a banned commodity in the state of Maharashtra.

Jadhav, in his statement, revealed how his team located the consignment. “The sacks of scented and flavoured tobacco were being ferried behind the milk crates. We intercepted the vehicle after specific information," he said. He also mentioned that after Jethani’s consignment was caught by a crime branch recently, previous records against him have also been found.

Advertisement

An insider revealed to the portal that suppliers like Shankar and Farook from Chhindwara and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, have been providing flavoured tobacco consignments worth crores of rupees to Jethani and other tobacco kingpins in the city including Anil, Bharat and Niraj. To evade interception, these consignments enter the city in carrier transports behind sacks of grains, masala, etc.

In June, police seized gutka and other banned tobacco products from three people who were taken into custody in Palghar district of Maharashtra. A tempo carrying products worth over Rs 8 lakh was intercepted on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. An offence under sections of Food Safety and Standards Act in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dahanu police station.

Last year, Maharashtra became the first state in India to completely ban the sale of ‘loose’ cigarettes and beedis. The notification issued by the state public health department was signed by principal secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyasstates. It was done because people buying loose cigarettes do not always receive the packets, which carry important graphic health warnings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.