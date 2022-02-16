Home » News » Buzz » Bappi Lahiri Mourned by Telugu Twitter, Netizens Recall His Hit Songs Starring Chiranjeevi

Bappi Lahiri gave several chartbusters in Telugu, especially for movies that starred megastar Chiranjeevi. His death has sparked tributes from Telugu Twitter, who say that the composer's songs are popular even today.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: February 16, 2022, 13:21 IST

Bappi Lahiri was a prolific music composer not only in Hindi and Bengali, but he gave several chartbusters in Telugu as well. His compositions for Megastar Chiranjeevi were instrumental in establishing the actor as a dancing movie icon. After the news of Bappida’s demise, tributes poured in from Telugu Twitter, especially from netizens who grew up in the 90s. The name of a movie, Gang Leader, is making rounds, with people saying how the songs of the Chiranjeevi-starrer are popular even today. Bappi Lahiri brought the disco revolution to Tollywood too and social media users are taking a trip down memory lane. Paying tribute to the composer, Chiranjeevi tweeted:

“Rest in Peace Bappi da! #BappiLahiri"

“Popular Music Composer #Bappilahari is No More. #RIP #Simhasanam, #StateRowdy, #GangLeader, #RowdyAlludu, #RowdyInspector, #Brahma #NippuRavva, #BigBoss Are Few Of His Super Hit #Telugu Albums. #RIPBappilahari Garu..From @urstrulyMahesh Fans."

“#RIPBappilahiri sir #BappiLahiri sir Great Bollywood Music composer in 80s nd 90s🙏… Tq for such an iconic song from @KChiruTweets #Gangleader. The man who composed memorable albums like Gang leader, Rowdy alludu, Rowdy inspector."

“Music director of blockbuster albums #Simhasanam,#Gangleader,#Rowdyinspector,#Rowdyalludu,#Bigboss passed away. RIP"

“Popular music composer #Bappilahari is no more. #GangLeader is my favorite album. RIP. #RIPBappilahari."

“#BappiLahari , the disco king of Bollywood, had delivered many hit albums in Telugu as well. He composed music for more than 25 films. #Simhasanam #GangLeader #RowdyAlludu and #RowdyInspector were his popular Telugu albums."

“Rest In Peace #Bappilahari Sir. #GangLeader and #RowdyAlludu are still my favorite albums from his composition…"

“This is how Telugu people remember #BappiLahiri Top stuff in the 90’s and trust me these songs are still in the top league!! Om Shanti Bappi da! #GangLeader #Chiranjeevi."

Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood’s disco legend, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The iconic music composer-singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm.

