Bappi Lahiri, Sandhya, Lata: 'February has been Cruel for Music Lovers', Says Twitter

Bappi Lahiri and Sandhya Mukherjee - the world of music lost two beloved stars and Twitter is coming together to mourn their loss. While the former, a veteran Bollywood composer died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea, the latter, a legendary Bengali singer, died of a heart attack yesterday. These two deaths come close after the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, India’s nightingale. These losses have left a void in the hearts of music lovers and netizens have been paying them tributes. Bappi Lahiri, whose real name is Aloksh Lahiri, popularised disco beats in Bollywood. Besides Hindi and Bengali films, he composed music for a large number of Telugu movies too.

“What the hell is happening in Indian Music !! R I.P. Legends"

“Its just February, and we’ve lost three legendary singers! Om Shanti"

“Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of both legends from different era #SandhyaMukherjee & #BappiLahiri . May their soul rest in peace. Om Shanti"

“Legends gone again…. R.I.P to Disco Music King #BappiLahiri and bengali singer #SandhyaMukherjee."

“#india loses 2 #stalwarts of #musicindustry in 24 hrs #SandhyaMukherjee and #BappiLahiri are no more. A great loss for #Bengal too. #RestInPeace"

“Lata Didi is joined by Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and Bappi Lahiri too for a concert in a world beyond death. Golden era is withering away with these legends gone."

“Yesterday evening it was the “Nightingale of Bengal", today morning it was the “King of Disco". With the wound of losing the Legend of India still afresh,here’s a painful morning Kolkata won’t forget very soon."

“#RestInPeace 🙏 #LataMangeshkar #SandhyaMukherjee #BappiLahiri"

“So many good legendary singers left this world in the last few days. First Lata ji, yesterday #SandhyaMukherjee and today #BappiLahiri. RIP."

Sandhya, who worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad, Madan Mohan, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury, is survived by her daughter. Bappi Lahiri was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

