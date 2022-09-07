Bar Offers ‘Angel Shot’ for Female Customers Who Feel Unsafe

Remember the times you’ve felt unsafe at a bar? Or uncomfortable during a Tinder date? Not any more, as people these days are using a codeword to discreetly alert a bartender that they feel unsafe. Taking to Twitter, a user named Sadhana shared an image of a board she found at a woman’s restroom inside a bar. “Found this in the women’s restroom of a nightclub. It’s the little gestures like this that make a brand a ‘person’, and a likeable one at that," read the caption.

The board states, “If you head to the bar and ask for an ‘Angel Shot,’ the bar staff will know you need some help, and they’ll arrange for and escort you to a taxi." It further read, “We’ll handle things discretely and without a lot of fuss (we’ve been there, and we want you to know you’re in good hands)" Have a look:

This is not the first time that such an attempt has been made. Using a quirky take on the Depp-Heard’s defamation case verdict, where the court proved that a victim of harassment, be it a man or a woman, will always get justice, a pub has been serving a special drink to those who feel “unsafe." The bar has been serving their customers with a Johnny Depp shot. On their menu, the outlet mentions, “Johnny Depp Shot- Here to keep you safe".

While mentioning who can order this shot, the outlet stated, “Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot." The Bar has added three variations of the shot namely neat, on the rocks, and lime. Each word has a different connotation added to it, when the customers order neat, they are escorted by the staff outside the building. If it is on the rocks, then customers are provided with transportation. If the shot is ordered with lime, then the bar won’t hesitate to involve cops to make their customers feel safe

