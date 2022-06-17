Barack Obama Charmed by Balcony Singers in Copenhagen, Praises Them in Instagram Post

Former US President Barack Obama’s recent trip to Denmark got extra special, thanks to a group of singers in Copenhagen. The 60-year-old politician was in the country recently to attend the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit. He was also able to witness soulful voices filling the air as he stepped out of his Hotel d’Angleterre. Looking up, he noticed the voices coming from a balcony of a building across the street.

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by both Obama and the Ung Klang Choir. Obama’s latest Instagram post shows the group singing a rather soothing song. Sharing the video on Instagram, he mentioned in the caption, “When I was in Copenhagen, I ran into this group of singers who were rehearsing on their balcony. They were fantastic — take a listen."

Another video shared by the Ung Klang choir shows the politician heading out of the hotel when he caught a glimpse of the practice session. Obama could be heard saying, “Hello what are you doing?" To this, the women, in unison, answered, “We’re singing." He then asked the choir, “Oh, let me hear." The caption accompanying the post mentioned that the group sang in Denmark I Was Born. It also added that he complimented the choir as he said, “Wow, that was fantastic." The choir described this rendezvous as a “great experience."

The footage shows a rather impressed Obama looking up at the balcony where the choir sang.

After the impromptu performance concluded, Obama applauded the choir.

