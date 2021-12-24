Barack Obama Discusses 'Green Eggs and Ham' Book With Little Girl, Says 'Met My Match'

Barack Obama, former president of the United States of America, has left the first citizen’s seat but still remains in the hearts of people. Recently, a video of him at Kimball Elementary Vaccination site has emerged online. He was there to talk about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as well as adults. In the adorable video, Barack can be seen interacting with a girl over Green Eggs And Ham, a book written by author Theodor Seuss Geisel.

The former president can be seen initiating the conversation as he asks the girl about her favourite book. As the girl replies, Barack tells her that the book is one of his favourites and is a classic.

Barack further says that he do not like green eggs and ham. The girl also depicts her dislike for the same in an equally adorable manner. The two further engage in an interesting wordplay where the former president says, “I do not like them in a box." In reply to the former president’s statement, the girl says she did not like them with a fox.

The video ends with Barack applauding her and saying that they both could go on the road.

The former president’s kind gesture with the child was received with a lot of love and admiration by the Twitter users. A user tweeted a note calling the Obamas them a wholesome and a non-scandalous family. Another user wrote that though he do not agree with his views, he considers Barack to be the best president of the modern era. The endearing video gave another woman a reason to smile as she applauded Barack’s kind nature. She wished the former president and his family the best of Christmas holidays.

The level of fan following Barack enjoys in comparison to his contemporaries is visible on internet.

