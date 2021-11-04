'Try Harder': Barbados PM Mia Mottley's Speech on Climate Change at COP26 Goes Viral

Mia Mottley, the Barbados Prime Minister has been a force to reckon with ever since she took on the reins of the island country. Her scintillating speeches and powerful words have been appreciated every time the woman has addressed world leaders at any public stage. This time too, as dozens of world leaders attended the UN climate change conference, Mottley’s compelling speech was hard to look away from. Starting off, the Caribbean nation PM did not mince words as she said how the pandemic has taught us national solutions to global problems do not work. “We come to Glasgow with global ambition to save our planet and people. But we now find gaps, on mitigation, climate pledges. Without more, we will leave the world on a pathway to 2.7 degrees and with more, we are still likely to get 2 degrees. These commitments are made by some are based on technologies yet to be developed. These are at best, reckless and at worst, dangerous."

Speaking further, Mottley said how climate finance to frontline small island developing states declined by 25 percent in 2019. “Failure to provide enough critical funding to small island nations is measured in lives and livelihoods in our communities. This is immoral, and it is unjust," Mottley said as leaders including US President Joe Biden, British PM Boris Johnson and others looked on.

“If Glasgow is to deliver on the promise of Paris agreement, it must close these gaps. I ask you, what must we say to our people, living on the frontline in the Caribbean, in Africa, in Latin America, in the Pacific, when both ambition and, regrettably, some of the needed faces at Glasgow, are not present? What excuse should we give for the failure?"

“Simply put, when will leaders lead? Our people are watching, and our people are taking note. And are we really going to leave Scotland without the resolve and the ambition that is sorely needed to save lives and to save out planet? Are we so blinded and hardened that we can no longer appreciate the cries of humanity?"

Speaking for all the small developing island nations, Mottley pointed out how the temperature rise will be a death sentence for the people of Maldives, Antigua, Barbados, Fiji, Kenya, Mozambique, Samoa. “We do not want that death sentence and we have come here to say ‘Try harder’ because our people, the climate need our actions now."

Mottley has become quite viral for her powerful speeches on world stage and last time as well, her poignant views on Covid-19 vaccine equity and climate justice were also very well-received.

