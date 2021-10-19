Bartender Calls it Quits After Boss' 3 am Texts Asking Not to Drink on Off Day

If you are going to hand in your resignation letter, you might want to maintain professionalism. Nevertheless, some people prefer to leave en vogue, especially if their boss hasn't been friendly. One such bartender went viral after he shared the screenshot of his Boss’s 3 AM texts asking him not to drink on his day off. The bartender who quit his job after his now-former employer advised him not to get drunk on his off day so that the bartender "stays ready for work" posted screenshots of the discussion on Reddit. While it is unknown when or where the interaction occurred, the images show that the employer messaged the employee at 3 am. "today", telling him to come in for an 11-hour shift later that same day.

"I need you to come in today from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. since we have an event booked and just one bartender," the manager stated, to which the employee respectfully reminded him that it was his day off.

However, the boss was unimpressed and refused to accept no for a response, immediately telling the bartender that he must be a "team player." "Why are you informing me at 3 a.m. that you need me to work 11 hours?" said the bartender. He added that he already had a few drinks and doesn’t feel like coming in hungover and working for that long on his day off.

At this point, the employer advises the bartender to be prepared for work and that getting inebriated is not a "good look," adding that "we need to cover each other." The bartender, amused, wonders why he shouldn't drink on his day off.

He continued by saying that if he had known sooner, he would have been more flexible, before questioning why his boss couldn't take the shift himself. His statements, unsurprisingly, did not go down well with his employer, who informed him that they will have a confrontation on Sunday.

To this, the bartender responds that he is "fed up" of the former and would like to work somewhere else. When warned that he is making a "rash decision" that he would later regret, the bartender gives off a not-so-polite reaction and ends the conversation.

