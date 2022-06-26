Bartender Draws Really Helpful Illustration of 'Whisky Thief' on the Loose in UK

A bartender in the UK recently alerted fellow pub workers about a man who would decamp after having a few drinks for free. To make his identity clear, he shared a hand-drawn illustration of the miscreant which is now doing rounds on the internet. A screenshot of the message was shared on Reddit that shows how dedicatedly the bartender tried to warn others about the person. “Don’t serve this guy (from a bartender group in Brighton)," read the caption.

The man is said to be roaming in the cities of Brighton and Hove in the UK to likely grab free drinks in bars. Recently, he visited a bistro pub named Hove Place in Hove and allegedly did not pay after having whisky.

This triggered one of the bartenders at the club who made a point that the man doesn’t scam anyone another pub worker. So, the bartender penned down a note describing the identity of the suspect and posted it on a Facebook group of local bartenders.

He urged them to remember the man’s face and not serve him whisky as he had “tapped his card and bolted out the door." The bartender gave a detailed description of the suspect and highlighted that he had dark grey hair, a stubble beard, and was wearing a grey T-shirt when he was seen. The eagle-eyed worker also shared that a “distinctive red scar on his neck" would make it easier to spot him.

To avoid a case of mistaken identity, the bartender also posted a hand-drawn illustration. “Don’t serve this guy," he wrote on a paper with an arrow pointing towards the “rough sketch". While the bartender tried his best to illustrate the features of the man, the sketch did not come out that well.

The sketch surely managed to elicit amusing responses from Reddit users after it was shared on the platform. “It’s a spitting description of the hubby and he drinks around Hove. Will let him know," one user wrote.

Another thought the man looked more like an onion while one said he looked like any male residing in Brighton and Hove.

