Basketball Players Help Specially-abled Woman Score a Point, Win Hearts

The internet is a treasure trove of heartwarming content amidst all the negative news and the sad realities of everyday life. People from several walks of life tune into the positive side of the internet–especially social media platforms–to find respite from a hard or upsetting day. In a similar vein, a touching video has now gone viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter which showed several basketball players helping a specially-abled woman to score a basket in the game they were playing. The video was posted by a journalist-run, “good content only" channel called the GoodNewsMovement.

The caption of the post said: “Let’s change the world with kindness! The smile at the end!", along with several smiling, trophy, and medal emojis. Take a look at the adorable video here.

Basketball is a highly demanding sport that requires some serious athletic acumen. While it’s not impossible for specially-abled folks to play ball games, it is quite difficult for them to do so. In the viral video, a large group of basketball players can be seen holding a specially-abled woman up as she attempts to score a point by shooting the ball into the basket. Much to everyone’s dismay, the lady kept trying to shoot baskets but the point remained elusive to her.

However, things take a positive turn as after several attempts, the woman is finally able to push the ball into the basket and the surrounding crowd erupts with joy. After cheering her on, the same group of basketball players helped her down the height with utmost care and respect. The truly heartwarming video has since been viewed more than 32.4k times and Twitter users can’t seem to get enough of it.

There were several appreciative comments that were left underneath the viral post. One user said: “Kindness that’s all (that) matters in life!" along with a victory sign. Another user commented and said: “Let’s lift each other up!"

