'Battle of Sexes' Starts in Womb as Male, Female Genes Tussle For Nutrition, Study Finds

In a fascinating study recently published in Developmental Cell, scientists have spotted a key signal used by foetuses to control nutrition supply and how a tussle between the genes of the father and the mother is triggered. A team of scientists at the University of Cambridge carried out the study on genetically engineered mice in a bid to highlight the communication between the foetus and the mother. According to the findings, the foetus produces a signal which leads to the growth of blood vessels within the placenta. The growth then facilitates a better transfer of nutrients to the foetus from the mother.

Further, the study explained how some babies are unable to grow sufficiently in the womb when the blood vessels don’t develop and the foetus fails to get the adequate amount of nutrition. The findings stated that how the levels of signal “IGF2" in humans, which goes through the umbilical cord to the placenta, affects the growth of the foetus. Excessive IGF2 can lead to too much growth while low levels of IGF2 can lead to the baby being born small.

First author of the paper, Ionel Sandovici explained that they were able to show how IGF2 also acts like a classical hormone. “It’s produced by the foetus, goes into the foetal blood, through the umbilical cord and to the placenta, where it acts," he said.

According to lead author Miguel Constância, the study helped explain that the father’s genes demand for more nutrients and larger vessels while the mother’s genes present in the placenta controls the flow of nourishment. “There’s a tug-of-war taking place, a battle of the sexes at the level of the genome," he added.

With the study, the scientists aim at a better understanding of the communication between the foetus and the mother. This will also help in discovering ways to measure the levels of IGF2 and hence in normalizing these levels using medication to prevent abnormal development of placenta vasculature.

