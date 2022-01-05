‘Battle of Snomicron’: US Residents Indulge in Snowball Fight, Mock Covid-19 Variant

Different regions of the world have fascinating ways of celebrating the New Year. But for the residents of Washington DC, an incredible snowball fight was the way to enjoy the first snowfall of 2022, and also to mark the beginning of a new year. Having received a fresh spell of snowfall on Monday, Washington DC served as a perfect place to indulge in a fun snowball fight and bury the gloomy year that went by. The amusing event was organised by ‘Washington DC Snowball Fight Association’ (DCSFA). They spread the word by creating an event on Facebook where they invited people to gather for a snowball fight on a patch of the National Mall. Mocking the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the organizers hilariously named the event as ‘Battle of Snomicron.’

Grabbing the opportunity to kick-start the New Year and have a great time, people flocked to the venue with their friends and even dogs. Numerous people later took to their Twitter handles to share delightful pictures and videos of residents making the most of the snowfall.

A clip posted by one Twitter user showed hundreds of people gathered at the snow-covered ground pelting snowballs at each other. “Massive snowball fight on the National Mall this evening. Happy new year, DC!," the user captioned the clip.

Another joyful video shared on Twitter showed residents forming teams to hurl snowballs at each other while some captured the joyful moment in their cameras.

According to DCSFA’s Facebook page, around 272 people expressed their interest for the event while a total of 110 people enjoyed the snowball fight at the venue. Apart from mentioning the venue and timing details of the event, the DCSFA also urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocols. They even listed some do’s and don’ts of the event such as not allowing any sort of non-snow weapon at the venue.

Earlier, the DCSFA had gone live on their Facebook page in 2019 where they shared glimpses of the famous snowball fight with viewers online.

