BBC Once Mistakenly Interviewed Taxi Driver Instead of Expert, Iconic Video is Viral

BBC once mistakenly interviewed a taxi driver on air after mistaking him for a computer expert. The video of the incident which took place in 2013 is going viral on Twitter all over again. The segment was aired on News24 channel. Guy Goma (who was also a computer technician), though his expressions in the first few moments give away his surprise, was not stumped. He soldiered on through the interview, and his presence of mind is being appreciated by Twitter users all these years later.

Presenter Karen Bowerman had mistakenly interviewed Goma, who was there for a job interview in the IT department, instead of Guy Kewney, the real expert who was invited to speak on Apple Computer’s legal battle with Apple Corps, as per Metro UK. The error occurred due to them sharing the same first name and being present in the studio at the same time, causing for producers and receptionists to get confused.

Kewney, who was still waiting to be interviewed, was shocked when he saw Goma being interviewed on air, though he could not hear the audio.

“I LOVE his initial expression of dawning and horrified realization, then his little conspiratorial “the show must go on, damnit" grimace and finally his perfectly adequate answers. I would like him to be a regular commentator particularly on matters about which I don’t care," a Twitter user wrote.

Well, we suppose that’s a classic case of people getting the wrong Guy.

