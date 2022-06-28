BBC Reporter Cries on Live TV as She Announces Death of her Former Colleague

Veteran British news presenter Harry Gration died on June 24 at the age of 71. Gration joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982 and presented his last show in 2020. As the news of Gration’s death broke, a former colleague could not hold back her tears. The video of BBC Yorkshire reporter Amy Garcia is doing the rounds on social media where she is in tears on live television while announcing the death of her co-presenter Harry Gration.

Amy Garcia, the presenter of BBC Look North, was closing the show on Friday when she said, “As we close the programme tonight I have some very sad news to share with you all." Garcia added, “Our much-loved friend and colleague Harry Gration very suddenly died today." In an emotional tone, she mentioned, “We all at Look North are absolutely devastated to give you this news. Next week we will take our time to pay tribute to Harry properly, that’s what he deserves."

She also remembered Harry’s wife Helen, their children and all of Harry’s friends. “I know that you will want to pay tribute to him as well. Goodnight," Garcia said.

Reacting to the video shared on Twitter, radio host Gregg Scott said, “This is heartbreaking. Amy Garcia breaks the news of the death of her long-time screen partner, Harry Gration. The news must have come to the team very late in the bulletin as all seemed fine up to this point. Amy just can’t hold it together, bless her."

As Scott pointed out, Garcia reportedly received the news of Gration’s demise while she was presenting the live show, hence the emotional reaction.

Back in 2020, when Gration hosted his last television show at BBC Look North, Gracia had shared the footage. Gration signed off the show as he said, “So for the very last time from me, good night. Thank you." Sharing the footage, Gracia had added, “The end of an era – Harry Gration signing off for the last time. We will miss him so very much."

Besides being a television presenter, Gration was also known for his rugby league coverage as a radio commentator and TV presenter.

