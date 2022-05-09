BBC Wishes David Attenborough on 96th Birthday with 96-Second Clip on his Life | WATCH

BBC wished Sir David Attenborough a happy 96th birthday with a 96-second video that captured his life as a wildlife historian. The clip shows the BBC broadcaster interacting with animals all over the world. Throughout the video that captures him at different stages of his career, he can be seen talking to various tribes and also to eminent leaders like Barrack Obama.

“96 years of Sir David Attenborough in 96 seconds. We are not worthy. Happy Birthday, David"

Advertisement

Netizens showered their love too.

“What a total legend. My mum read his books as a girl and went on to study zoology. We watched his shows religiously every Sunday. Now my son can’t get enough. 3 generations inspired."

“David found happiness in living things who are exempted of most of negative aspects of life,by nature and enjoyed the world.

His voice will forever mesmerize me. Happy birthday Mr. Attenborough!!"

“I absolutely love this man. I thank whatever power has kept him with us for 96 years. He’s simply the greatest natural historian of the 20th and 21st century."

Advertisement

“The things this man must’ve seen. What a life."

“Amazing life, amazing man. We have all grown up with you."

Last year, the knighted British environmentalist and filmmaker raised an alarm about the environmental crises. In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the natural historian spoke about climate change and how humans have perpetrated “crimes against the planet". The founding member of the 1996 World Wildlife Fund has recently released a documentary and a book, A Life on Our Planet. He called the Netflix film not just a documentary, but a witness statement. The 96-year-old has closely seen these changes happening through his iconic BBC series, “Life On Earth" and warned that human beings have overrun the world and sent the Earth into a “decline."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.