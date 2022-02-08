'B**ch, You Better Be Joking': HBO’s 'Euphoria' Has a Timeless Meme

“Euphoria" is the show of the moment. Co-produced by the rapper Drake, the series broadcast on HBO is increasingly successful — so much so that the second season is now beating the ratings of the first. And the drama is buzzing on social media too. A firm favorite of Generation Z, “Euphoria" has now even given rise to a Twitter meme. It’s a hit on TV and social media. Season 2 of “Euphoria" is delighting HBO, doubling its ratings from season one, released in 2019, Variety reports. On Twitter, the series has managed to dominate the conversation on trending TV in the United States, while on TikTok, users are coming up with their own fan fiction and are already inspired by the characters’ wardrobes.

And it’s a trend that shows no sign of slowing. In particular, a scene from season two, episode three has caught the attention of users on Twitter. While the character of Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, criticizes the outfit of Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, for being dressed “like a country music star," the latter asks “In a good way or a bad way?" to which Maddy replies “Bitch, you better be joking." A line that got fans laughing, as well as inspiring them on Twitter.

Here are the memes:

If some people had fun with using the line verbatim, others modified it to react to the announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy, or in relation to their favorite K-pop group. Always with humor, some internet users have hijacked the line to adapt it to certain pop culture references, such as movies from the “Twilight" franchise, “Spider-Man: No Way Home," “The Social Network" and even “Harry Potter."

