Bear Doesn't Need Poking: Indian Fans Back Kohli as Bairstow's Century Streak Continues

Jonny Bairstow who missed more than he played early on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test against India seemingly changed his approach and began attacking in his characteristic manner after a few words were thrown at him from the slip region by the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Carrying on his routine, Bairstow added another ton in his kitty as he closed the gap of the lead after India piled up 416 in their first inning. In the end, the English batter was dismissed after scoring 106 off 140 balls as Shami had the last laugh. England were eventually bundled out for 284.

Many believed that Kohli had “poked the bear" and may have given Bairstow enough fuel to return to his natural game.

However, those who enjoyed witnessing things getting heated up out there in the middle, wondered if Bairstow, who exhibited a similar display against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series, had any another approach in his book.

Amid all of this, Kohli loves Test cricket and his reaction to Bairstow’s century is a testament.

This was further asserted by Bairstow who later said: “Virat Kohli and other Indian players are very passionate about their country. There’s literally nothing between me and Virat, just two very competitive people out on the field doing what they love".

