'Bear Grylls' Scariest Moment': Ranveer Singh Roasted For Kissing Man vs Wild Host

Ranveer Singh went on quite the adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain. However, Twitter has been opining that the real adventure was had by Bear Grylls himself. While everyone knows that Ranveer has a colourful and (sometimes over-)enthusiastic personality, people probably did not guess he could get as pumped up as he does in a clip going viral from Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The clip that has caught the attention of social media users shows Ranveer repeatedly kissing a comparatively underwhelmed-looking Bear Grylls on the cheeks.

In true Ranveer fashion, the actor also decided to start off a meme trend with himself as the subject. The template is a photo of Ranveer with folded hands, going “Meri kaafi fatt rahi hai lekin jai mata di“. That’s a solid line as far as memes go, because most of us have felt that way at some point during our lives.

He also recently appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt, where he stole the show with some spot-on mimicries of Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also casually joked about Karan Johar’s “nepo bias" on KJo’s own show during a game round where he was facing off Alia.

