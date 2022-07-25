Bear Grylls Vs Vegetables: Adventurer Gives Up Veganism, Mostly Eats Meat

The celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls is known for eating any and everything during his expeditions in wild jungles. For those unaware, previously Grylls was an advocate for veganism, however, in his recent interaction the British adventurer declared that he is completely against vegetables. The humongous change happened when Grylls contracted the contagious COVID-19 virus and learned that his body reacted negatively to veggies.

He candidly spoke about his day-to-day diet and admitted that he no longer includes nuts, wheat, and vegetables in his diet, instead, he relies completely on meat-based dishes. During his latest interaction with GQ, the explorer highlighted that he advocated a vegan lifestyle for years and also wrote a book on it. However, he confirmed that his health, unfortunately, tanked because of it.

He admitted that he is super against nuts, grains, wheat, and vegetables now. Grylls told GQ, “Super against nuts. And against grains, wheat, and vegetables. They affected my health negatively. I was a massive advocate of the vegan lifestyle for years and wrote a book on it, but my health tanked on it."

Advertisement

He came up to this realization after contracting the novel coronavirus. Grylls confirmed that he doubled down on vegetables and raw juices to improve his health. However, he ended up with bad kidneys and almost developed stones. On the basis of his research, he concluded that eating raw vegetables is not good for health.

Grylls added, “When I got COVID a couple of years ago, I doubled down on what I thought was healthy – raw juice, vegetables – and got mega-sore kidneys, almost kidney stones. The more research I’ve done, I’ve noticed raw vegetables are really not good for you."

Now, the explorer relies on animal-derived sources of fat and protein and has completely moved away from his all-vegan diet. He learned that this new diet works better for him. “I’ve started to get strong again," he said.

Apart from his iconic survival show Man vs Wild, Grylls also rose to prominence for his other survival shows including Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here