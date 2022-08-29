Bear Named by Julia Roberts Gets His Tooth Removed in Hour-long Procedure in Karnataka

In 2009, a male bear cub was rescued from a village in Karnataka where he was used as a ‘dancing bear’ for begging. He was saved from the clutches of the trade by Wildlife SOS, an animal rescue NGO and brought to Bannerghatta Bear rescue centre where he has cared for all these years. Later, Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts visited the rescue centre while filming her flick ‘Eat Love Pray’ and named the little cub ‘Odum’.

The now 22-year-old Odum is a happy and active animal. He is generally busy with himself in the shelter. But of late, Odum became dull and was eating less. His caretakers noticed this change in behaviour and informed the veterinary doctors at the centre about it.

A detailed X-ray was done on Odum which revealed the reason for his inactivity. The upper incisor tooth of the bear was half broken, giving him immense pain. So, the doctors decided to use tranquillisers and get him on the operating table.

After an hour-long procedure, the defected tooth was extracted and Odum was back in his abode. Until the next 5 days, semi-liquid porridge mixed with vet-prescribed pain killers was his only food. Now, he is back to normal and is enjoying his regular meal of eggs, fruits, dates and porridge.

The doctors at Bannerghatta Bear Rescue centre explained, “As a cub, when bears are tamed and used for begging and other jobs a string or rope is passed through their nose. A piercing in the nose for this would have caused some infection in many animals. Gradually their oral health deteriorates causing extreme pain. Thankfully, Odum was rescued soon and is now out of pain after tooth extraction. He is all good now enjoying his regular quota of fruits with other varieties of food."

