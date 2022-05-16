'Beast' Movie Action Sequence Confuses IAF Officer, Army Major Questions Scene's Logic

A scene from Tamil movie ‘Beast’ is going viral after an IAF officer posted it on Twitter to express his confusion about it. The action sequence shows actor Vijay take on multiple enemy planes by one seemingly clever manoeuvre. He asks his team to deploy missiles at his direction while the enemy planes are chasing him. However, when the missiles are about to hit his plane, the actor escapes the target path with a slick move, making the missiles hit enemy planes. A retired Army officer commented that “all logic has gone down in the drain’ in the sequence.

“I have so many questions…"

“What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain…"

While a few users said that there is no use looking for logic in a movie, a few showed their concerns.

“After Bigil, Beast joins the list to spoil his name and fame. It’s high time that Vijay should concentrate more on how the “over the top" nature scenes will be delivered and logical issues in story."

“They’ll target him because they’re jealous parasites who can’t stand up on their own, but I fully agree. Beast was fine for me, but this has to be the last straw."

“Need to wash my eyes with acid."

“Why do people act like Vijay is the first one to do mass masala movies. The replies are as if Bollywood never made masala movies."

The scene attracted international attention too.

“Bollywood blockbusters show #Rafale Indians flown in shirts, no pilot oxygen systems & no Scorpion helmet sights while dropping #AASM Hammers in air-to-air configuration???"

Interestingly, actor Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, schooled Beast’s director Nelson Dilipkumar for not doing his homework regarding the RAW agents or cross-border terrorism. Vijay played the role of a RAW agent in the film.

