Beat Your Monday Blues With This Amazing and Never-Seen-Before Table Race

If adventure and the wish to beat the odds are your passion, you are definitely going to love this unique race. An Instagram reel wherein people are competing in a race using tables is going viral. An interesting feature of this race is people lying down on the floor to facilitate the movement of the table and the contestant on top of it.

The reel starts with two players set for the race with their tables. Some players from both teams are also lying underneath the tables. They leave no stone unturned to ensure that players on tables travel effortlessly. Finally, one of them won the race as the teammates cheered for her.

Another interesting part of this reel is the background music with which it is complimented. It provides a hilarious vibe to this reel.

The audience has fallen in love with the race. They admired the never before tried idea behind this reel. One user joked that he feels sad for everyone’s spine. People agreed with this user. According to them, this was really brave on the participant’s part.

Despite the fact that their spines hurt the most after braving the massive pressure of tables, they kept their enthusiasm intact. Another applauded the team-effort. A user lamented that his school never did interesting stuff like this race here. Others wrote that it is one of the most super creative and coolest ideas seen to date. A user wrote hilariously that this is how all gang disputes should be handled.

This Instagram reel garnered more than 8 lakh likes. It was shared on June 25.

