'Beautiful Sight': Video of Frogs Nestled in Flower Leaves Internet Gushing

A video of a group of frogs peeking from a bunch of Dahlia flowers is making rounds on the internet. Social media users are gushing over the adorable clip, and there’s a good chance you will too, after watching it. The video, posted on Instagram, shows the tiny frogs cocooned in the Dahlia flowers. “Stop right now! So freaking adorable. The frogs have been favouriting this dahlia all season," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the adorable video below.

The video broke the internet, garnering over 7 million views along with heaps of praise from the users. “How fortunate you have such magic in your garden," a user commented while another revealed, “I can actually say I’ve never seen this before. So cute".

A third user mentioned, “OMG so much cuteness. I love how cosy and tucked in they are. Cheers to Dahlia’s and the frogs who adore them as much as we do". “The frogs must be teeny! Just a beautiful sight…dahlias and frogs," another user added.

According to the Instagram page that posted the video online, the farm is located in Snohomish, a city in Washington State the United States. The flower, seen in the clip, is known as berry ball dahlia. A member of the Asteraceae family, Dahlias are native to Central and South America, with Mexico having the highest concentration. These plants grow best at higher elevations. They have also been known to have medicinal properties. It was declared Mexico’s national flower in 1963.

The berry ball dahlia has longer petals, which give it a more relaxed appearance. This, together with its stunning vivid lavender-pink hue, makes it a beautiful flower. They can also grow to a width of approximately 4 inches (10 cm), and while they don’t appear as ‘full’ and sculptural, they do a better job of reflecting light.

