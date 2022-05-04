'Beautiful Soul': Little Boy Hands out Water Bottles to Street Vendors in Scorching Heat

Severe heatwave conditions have gripped most of north India. Maximum temperatures in a number of cities have crossed 45 degrees celsius. While you might prefer to stay in your houses, the street vendors don’t really have this option. They are bound to set up their shops, under scorching heat, to earn their bread and butter. A boy’s heartwarming gesture to these street vendors, who are struggling to fight the heat, has won praises online. In a viral clip, a little boy is seen carrying a pack of water bottles and distributing them among street vendors. While he offered free water to a number of vendors, one of the women in the video was left emotional by the child’s gesture.

The video was tweeted by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, who alongside the clip, penned a small note. “Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone’s Day Special,” he wrote. Watch video here:

Posted on May 1, the clip has amassed over 2 lakh views and tons of reactions from Twitter users. A user wrote, “It's highly impressive Young kid reveals the fact of real need/help in this summer Keep it up baby.”

Lauding the kind gesture of the little boy, another user wrote, “Kids or students want family support which is missing in many families. Salute to this kid and to his father.”

“What a beautiful soul!!! God bless you and your beautiful parents. You made my day dear,” a third tweet read.

The heatwave conditions in Delhi are likely to abate in the next few days. Though they will continue to grip Northwest and Central India, its severity is expected to reduce.

