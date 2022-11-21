Beer Ban for Qatar World Cup 2022 Kickstarts Memefest, Fans Find FIFA's Statement Hard to 'Digest'

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20, Sunday, at the Al Bayt Stadium with a crowd of 60,000 viewers taking to their feet as they witnessed the blasting opening ceremony. BTS singer Jungkook appeared in the limelight as he enthralled fans with the official song of this year’s FIFA tournament, “Dreamers".

However, the last-minute beer ban at Qatar 2022 made it hard for fans to ‘digest’ the fact that alcohol sales would be restricted to specific “fan zones" where pints costing around 12 pounds, would be available at a particular time to a limited audience.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus on the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beers from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022", read the statement. The soccer governing body decided to move the Budweiser concession stalls into less noticeable locations after organisers complained of their prominent sighting.

Meanwhile, the social media users kickstarted memefest to convey their disappointment over the shocking announcement that came ahead of the football tournament. Check out how netizens flooded Twitter with funny memes and jokes following the beer ban for Qatar World Cup 2022.

The first match that saw Ecuador weighing over the hosts to clinch the 2-0 victory also showcased some not-so-surprising moments as fans chanted “We want beer" during the halftime of the Qatar match. While talking about the Twitterverse, one user claimed that “Beer and football go together like peaches and cream.". Another fan Page shared funny reactions as FIFA’s statement also specified, “No impact to the sale of Bud Zero".

According to reports, the reversal over the limitation on the alcohol sale in Qatar World Cup stadiums came after pressure from the powerful royal family. Qatar, being the first Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup, has left fans and supporters pondering whether it would be able to fulfill the promises on account of ‘accommodation, transport or cultural issues.’ Meanwhile, the next match for Group B would kick off at 6:30 PM IST between England and Iran.

