BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says Women Who Have More Sex 'Look Older', Gets Schooled

BeerBiceps invited Ambika Devi to his podcast where she made some bizarre remarks about women's sexuality in context of brahmacharya.

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 14:37 IST

New Delhi, India

BeerBiceps and Ambika Devi's conversation is getting lambasted. (Credits: YouTube/BeerBiceps)
BeerBiceps and Ambika Devi's conversation is getting lambasted. (Credits: YouTube/BeerBiceps)

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia aka BeerBiceps drew controversy after a guest on his podcast made some bizarre comments about women’s sexuality. The guest Ambika Devi (whose given name was Juliana Gomez) came to India from Colombia over a decade ago, lived in Vrindavan ashrams and after learning about the Indian culture, yoga, Odissi dance, decided to adopt brahmacharya or celibacy as a way of life. During the interview, she told Ranveer that celibacy is adopted so as to channel the energy to be transported to a different spiritual level.

Ranveer said that in the case of men, it’s “obvious" how sexual energy gets saved. When he asked her how this purported loss of energy due to having sex works when it comes to women, Ambika said, “No, it’s mainly for men. But a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older. They age faster than someone who has only one relationship in her life." Ranveer then went on to add how during a “no f*p" theme, his meditations run deeper.

The discussion further contributes to the taboos around women’s sexuality and also manages to age-shame them in the same breath. Needless to say, what she said is not buttressed by science. Twitter users criticised the conversation in good measure.

This is not the first time Ranveer’s content has drawn flak. Earlier, he had been criticised after suggesting how women should dress to bring men “to their knees".

last updated: November 07, 2022, 14:37 IST

