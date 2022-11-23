'Before And After': Zomato Takes Dig At Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover With Spaghetti Meme

The situation at social media company Twitter has been in chaos ever since Elon Musk took over. From controversies over blue tick to firing tons of employees, Musk has taken some drastic steps and has received a lot of criticism for the same. Elaborating on the same, recently, the food delivery app Zomato shared a meme. The app tried to somehow describe the situation using a meme. Taking to Twitter, Zomato shared two photos of spaghetti. The text next to the images read, “Twitter before Elon Musk", and “Twitter after Elon Musk."

The first image is uncooked spaghetti, which is raw and straight. On the other hand, the second picture shows the cooked version of spaghetti, all entangled, hinting towards the mess created by Musk. The caption read, “namaste," along with a folded hands emoji.

Here is Zomato’s tweet:

The caption again is a subtle dig at Musk, who recently, tweeted the same text with the same emoji. He was pointing at those who are critical of his handling of the microblogging site. “Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I’m begging u," he wrote.

He concluded his remarks with “Namaste" in another tweet with a folded-hands emoji. Meanwhile, Indians have entered the chat with hilarious memes and humorous jokes to respond to Musk’s greetings in Hindi. “Naughty Musk sanskar dikhate hue" (Naughty Musk showcasing his ethics), said one user while another one replied, “Namaste! Still I’m not going to pay you $8". Desi netizens also started talking about different ways of greeting people in India. Be it “Ram Ram Sa" or “AssSalamOAleekum", Indians have got a series of expressions and greetings that flooded the internet following Musk’s tweet.

With several alterations being done by Musk, who took over Twitter last month, the recent one stated that the Blue Verification policy would be halted and relaunched after fake accounts started showing up on the online platform. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," stated Musk.

