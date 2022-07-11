'Being Cute is Taxable': IndiGo Charges Passenger 'Cute' Fees, Internet Takes Off With Memes

Being cute is all free but if you happen to book an airline ticket, you may have to pay a fee for it. At least, for this particular Twitter user. A passenger recently took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the price breakup of his ticket fare from IndiGo airlines. The objective was to bring attention to a certain component in his ticket which was called the “cute fee." Twitter user Shantanu shared the image and wrote, “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E would start charging me for it".

He shared the post with a dose of humour. His tweet went viral within a few hours. While a few people tried to explain what this component was all about, others played along. In the screenshot, Shantanu has highlighted the ‘price summary’ section which highlighted various components of his airfare. Besides being charged for security and convenience, the passenger highlighted that the airline had a ‘cute fee’ included.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 8K likes. Several people have retweeted the image.

Here are a few reactions:

“Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE). It is an amount charged for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at the airport," explained a Twitter user, while many ignored it and played with the joke.

Have you ever noticed any such thing? What would your reaction be?

