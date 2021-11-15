'Being Vegetarian Positive for Human Race': Uday Kotak Reshares Old Tweet

Climate change seems to be the buzz word of the century and with the United Nations Climate Change Conference, abbreviated as COP26 just culminated in Scotland, everyone seems to be sharing ideas and thinking of ways to help. Now amid this, Uday Kotak, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank has re-shared an old tweet of his where he cited a report by Bloomberg that said if the world stopped eating meat, “it would cut global emissions by 8 gigatons a year- roughly the same as shutting down 2,000 coal-fired power plants." Kotak had quoted the news piece and written two years ago, “I value freedom of choice but vegetarianism is good for the planet. Beef at dinner is as polluting as driving 160 km."

Kotak had tweeted this around 2 years ago during Dussehra and ironically, this time now, Delhi is struggling to bring down its pollution levels after Diwali celebrations.

As planet crisis gets closer, “I reiterate my conviction that being vegetarian is positive for the human race’s future."

Reports have cited the impact of large-scale meat production on climate as it leads to greenhouse gas emissions. A UN climate-change report published two years ago also called for change to human diet. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report stated that balanced diets featuring plant-based and sustainably produced animal-sourced food “present major opportunities for adaptation and mitigation while generating significant co-benefits in terms of human health".

But even as Kotak seems to have the best interests of the planet on his mind with his tweet, a few disagreed.

One user Vikash Baid said, “Those who eat meat are welcome to their choice. The oceans would be overrun with fish, so would the earth with livestock If ppl didn’t eat meat. The balance happens because there are all kinds of people with different preferences."

Another user shardul singh added, “If you are vegetarian you are equally responsible for climate change. Milk from buffolo you drink becomes beef for someone else plate, it’s simple as that. Either be vegan, being vegetarian doesn’t help anyone."

