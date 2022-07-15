'Belief, Hard Work': Man Buys His First Car at 85 after Ayurvedic Company He Started Blossoms

Remember the first car that you purchased or the first mobile phone that you bought for yourself? Firsts are always special. Taking that emotion one notch up, an elderly man from Gujarat bought his first car at the age of 85. He could fulfil his dream after he started his own business of ayurvedic products.

Radha Krishan Choudhary, popularly known as Nanaji, started an ayurvedic company named Avimee Herbal. The official Instagram handle of his ayurvedic company shared a reel narrating his entire story. “We established Avimee Herbal and made it to the hearts of people around the world in less than 6 months. So what did it take to become an overnight success???" read the caption.

It further highlighted points such as: Vision & Mission, Belief, Hard work, and teamwork.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather millions of likes. “Nanajiiiiii….i am a big fan….somehow whenever I see u i feel the warmth of love and care from grandparents…..u i bought the oil and spray…and it’s awesomely amazing…. Plz restock the shampoo….. Love and congratulations for ur new car(sic)," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Wow Congratulations sir. You are inspiring so many people."

In the caption, the team claimed that they had a “clearly defined mission to help people regrow their hair through use of ayurveda." They further mentioned how there is no replacement for hard work. It took me 25 years to become an overnight success. “When the going was getting tough and people were publicly calling us a ‘scam’, what kept us going? BELIEF. We knew what we were doing is right and that kept us motivated," the caption further read. It also highlighted the value of teamwork and wrote, “Do not underestimate the power of team work. During the initial days all of my family came together to help me. This would not have been possible without them."

