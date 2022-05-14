'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard': Chris Rock Siding With Johnny Depp Divides Twitter

Chris Rock took a dig at Amber Heard amid the ongoing trial in the defamation case between her and Johnny Depp. Chris was performing at his Ego Death tour in London, reports LAD Bible. Alluding to Heard having allegedly defecated on Depp’s bed, Chris said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard." The statement caused an uproar on the Internet, with people going up in arms for or against Chris’ comment. “Wow. And they had a relationship after that," Chris continued, implying that the sexual part of the relationship might have been the glue. He also made some other similarly polarising comments during his set, regarding “cancel culture" and its “new rules" for sex.

Public opinion in the case has been strongly divided into two conflicting narratives and all perspectives of uninvolved people must be taken with a pinch (or dollops) of salt.

Similarly polarising opinions continue surfacing on the Internet amid the highly publicised defamation trial in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case.

