Bella Hadid Gets Dress Sprayed on Herself at Paris Fashion Week, Netizens Call it 'Iconic'

The fashion industry is known for its risks. It has been experimenting with new styles now and then. Joining the cult, American model Bella Hadid recently made headlines when she got a dress spray painted on herself at the Paris Fashion Week. A video uploaded on Instagram handle ‘Now This’ shows how the model got a white dress spray painted on her entire body on the runway. “Bella Hadid rocked a ‘spray-on’ dress during an appearance at Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week show on September 30. In less than 10 minutes, a team of 3 men sprayed a patented, spiderweb-like fabric around Hadid’s body, which ultimately hardened into a fully-formed white slip dress," read the caption of the video.

The caption further quoted NYT fashion reporter Jessica Testa, who said that the dress “looked as if it could be a kind of silk or cotton, but to the touch, it felt soft but elastic, bumpy like a sponge."

Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner over 71K likes. “No need to mess with finding the right clothing size anymore," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “This is how I’m putting on my socks from now on."

Bella earlier made headlines when Tom Ford presented his spring/summer 2023 collection with her sister Gigi Hadid and herself walking the runway. Gigi Hadid donned an extravagant cut-out dress with a thigh-high split that looked like liquid gold and was covered in sequins and glitter. A similar-colored pair of massive, blingy earrings complemented the dress.

Bella Hadid shone on the runway in a copper-colored cutaway gown that hugged her figure. Bella resembled a disco diva when she was wearing the same style of chunky earrings. On the runway, the exquisite draping and flawless cuts of the dresses spoke for themselves.

