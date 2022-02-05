Belly Button Shaper to 'Poo De Cologne': A Look at Shark Tank India's Weirdest Pitches

Since the day Sony TV show Shark Tank India has been launched, viewers have witnessed talented entrepreneurs and innovators pitching their unique ideas to business moguls. The participants often present their business model fascinatingly in a bid to seek investment from the businesspersons sitting there as sharks. From Jugaadu Kamlesh, who solved an issue bothering scores of farmers through his creation, to a learning app designed for visually impaired children, we have seen some of the most inspiring on the show so far. However, there were also some absurd business ideas that were perceived as unnecessary and distasteful by both the sharks and viewers as well.

Let us have a look at some of those most bizarre business ideas that made it to the show but failed to bag an investment.

Advertisement

Mask for drinking glass

In one of the episodes of the show, an entrepreneur pitched his product named ‘Sippline Drinking Shields’. According to the founder, the shield was basically a protective cover that could be attached to the rim of the glass to save the user from germs and dirt that accumulate on the glass. The founder not only failed to get investment but even irked one of the sharks Ashneer Grover.

Belly Button Shaper

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was one of those pitches that made the sharks burst into laughter. Here, Baldev Jumnani and Jayshree Jumnani had created a bizarre product which they named the Belly Button Shaper. The creators claimed that it could be used to make belly buttons more round and appealing and even demonstrated its function on the show.

Fancy toilet spray

A woman entrepreneur brought a first-of-its-kind toilet spray Poo De Cologne to the show and pitched it to the sharks. The founder Aditi Sodhi claimed that it contained essential oils which could be sprayed after and before using the toilet to suppress the unpleasant smells. However, the sharks were not that impressed by the innovation and found it to be excessively expensive.

Tween In One

Niti Singhal, founder of a brand named Tween In One, displayed her unique fashion idea on the show. Niti had made a reversible and convertible clothing line where each dress could be worn in two ways. The founder even demonstrated her creation and completely transformed the design of one of her dresses just by removing a belt. However, sharks gave a mixed response to the pitch as for Aman Gupta, the dress could have led to hygiene issues while for Ashneer Grover, the product was priced on a higher side for the Indian market.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.