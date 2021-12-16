Ben Affleck Slammed for Blaming Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for His Alcoholism

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he got candid about his struggles with alcoholism during his marriage with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Making an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Affleck said, “I’d probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." According to People’s Magazine, Affleck, who shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 with Garner, has been to rehab for alcohol addiction several times like in 2001, 2017, and 2018.

Affleck’s comments, however, were not received well as netizens took to social media to slam the Argo director for throwing his former wife under the bus for his own struggles.

Advertisement

Have a look:

>Also Read: Ben Affleck Struggling to Keep His Dunkin’ Donuts Tray Together is 2020 in a Nutshell

Affleck clarified his comments later during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, reported People’s Magazine. During the segment, he said, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.