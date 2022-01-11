Bengali Wedding Menu Printed On The Back Of Ruler Leaves Netizens Intrigued

Creativity in varied forms can be found in abundance on the internet. Scrolling digital platforms can lead you to some of the most innovative posts that often piqueyour interest and imagination. Weddings have a separate fanbase due to their ingenuity and often leaves netizens entertained. Mouth-watering feasts are a must in any wedding regardless of its geographical or religious bound. And when it comes to a Bengali wedding, it is no exception. An array of sumptuous dishes are served at a Bengali wedding and often attracts guests more when compared to decor and arrangements.

A Bengali wedding menu from a few years ago has resurfaced on the internet and has already left netizens intrigued. The wedding had a quirky menu for its attendees comprising a bibaha menu. Interestingly, the long list of lip-smacking dishes was actually printed at the back of a ruler instead of a pamphlet or a card. Understandably, it has gone viral online and is winning points for its creativity.

A Twitter user posted pictures of a wedding menu dated 2013. The photo of the wedding menu featured a regular 12-inch ruler and an entire menu can be seen printed on it in Bangla language once it is flipped on the other side. The feast, as mentioned on the ruler, was for the wedding of Sushmita and Animesh in Siliguri, West Bengal. The list of dishes which were served to guests was inscribed on the scale and included items like fish kalia, fried rice, mutton masala, mango chutney, and many others.

The picture was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Measure and eat, for that." It received hundreds of likes and generated all sorts of discussion among users. Food lovers turned nostalgic over attending weddings due to the fear of pandemic. Others had fun quipping on the usage of ruler for printing wedding menus. Weddings in West Bengal have a tradition of getting innovative menu cards. Remember the couple who came up with an Aadhaar-inspired menu for guests at their wedding? In February, last year a couple based in Kolkata got their wedding food menu printed like an Aadhaar card.

