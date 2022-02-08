Bengaluru DJ Arrested for Manhandling Customer Who Requested Kannada Song at Pub

Fights and scuffles that break out in a discotheque or pub are not uncommon but it’s not every day that you find the DJ (Disc Jockey) at the centre of it all. But something of a similar nature happened in Bengaluru’s Koramangala over the weekend when a DJ of a popular pub was arrested for allegedly assaulting a customer. The arrest was made on Sunday, February 6, from Badmaash pub and the DJ has been identified as Siddharth Mehrotra. According to a report in The New Indian Express, when a group of friends went to the pub to celebrate a birthday, one of them requested DJ Siddharth to play a Kannada song. Despite agreeing at the moment, the DJ did not play the song and ended the music at 12.30 am without obliging. When the group approached the DJ to inquire about why he had not complied with their request, Siddharth allegedly got mad at them and attempted to assault one of them. The staff had to intervene to calm the situation down.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sumeetha, who was part of the group said that the DJ, who was not well versed with Kannada, asked them to leave if they did not approve of the music. When her cousin asked DJ Siddharth to be polite with women of the group, Siddharth allegedly held her cousin by the collar.

A formal complaint was not lodged by the group but the Koramangala police issued an FIR after a complaint was filed by another client in the pub. On Sunday, many pro-Kannada outfits began agitating outside the pub in the aftermath of the brawl. Some of the members had even barged in and threatened the management. Police officers were also stationed at the club as a precaution. The manager of the pub thoroughly apologized for the incident said that usually Kannada songs are played in the pub but there was some problem on the day the incident happened. A police official told The New Indian Express that DJ Siddharth admitted to assaulting a customer and that he said that the customer’s rude behavior provoked him.

