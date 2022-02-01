Bengaluru Driver Runs Over Sleeping Dog, Shocking Footage Caught on CCTV

A Bengaluru man who was driving an Audi ran over a dog that was sleeping by the side of the streets in a gruesome incident. It occurred in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar and was captured in CCTV footage that soon went viral on social media. The 23-year-old accused is the son of a prominent businessman in the city has now been arrested, NDTV reported. The police case had been filed on January 26. The CCTV footage of the incident drew widespread ire on social media, with people demanding strict action against the perpetrator. An organisation called ‘We save animals’ flagged the footage to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services of Karnataka. The latter tweeted yesterday that the offender had been arrested. However, the spine-chilling cruelty of the video has shaken Twitter users, who are not willing to let the matter rest yet.

Actor turned politician Divya Spandana tweeted 12 hours ago (from the time of writing this article): “Is he still in custody or you let him go? Isn’t he supposed to be produced in court tomorrow?" A local resident, Badri, told NDTV that they had been missing the dog in the area for about two days. The locals started searching for the dog and only discovered what had happened when they watched the CCTV footage. When they reached the spot, they found the dog’s body there. Badri took it to a veterinarian for a post mortem. The accused was arrested under Prevention of Cruelty Act 1960 and IPC 1860.

Many have alleged that the driver of the Audi deliberately ran over the dog. In the horrifying video, the white car can be seen stopping a little way from where the stray dogs are sleeping by the side of the street. It pauses there for a while, then backs up and suddenly launches into one dog sleeping a little further from the others, running it over.

The incident comes as stray dogs have already been suffering under a harsh winter. Last year, an online petition started by two animal welfare organisations called for an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1970, highlighting the frail implementation of laws against animal violence.

Delhi-based People for Animals (PFA) in association with US-based Humane Society International (HSI) had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the penalty against animals cruelty from a mere Rs 50.

