Bengaluru Engineer Works as Rapido Driver on Weekends to Talk to New People

The daily life of corporate workers executing their 9-5 jobs as they commute from home to work and back home sometimes becomes monotonous. While sometimes people decide to go on vacation to break the monotony, many also spend their leisure time gyming, trekking, camping, or partying to relax their minds. However, a Twitterati who goes by the name Nikhil Seth recently came across a Rapido driver, who found a unique hobby that’s both relaxing and economical.

The Twitter user recently booked a Rapido ride only to discover that his driver was a well-educated engineer who works for the position of SDET at Microsoft in Bangalore. Going by the story shared by the user, it appears that the Rapido driver does not have enough people around with whom he can talk to. Less human interaction might have made him feel uneasy hence he came up with a bizarre hobby that’s now keeping him happy.

As per the viral story, the unidentified Microsoft worker works as a Rapido driver on weekends. He does that just to talk to new people. Nikhil Seth who broke his story on the internet wrote, “

My Rapido Driver today was an SDET at Microsoft & he told me that he drives just to talk to people and as a hobby on weekends." Take a look at the tweet below:

As soon as the tweet surfaced online, it prompted a variety of responses on the social media application. While a few users ended up sharing their bizarre cab ride stories, many flooded the comment section with hilarious memes. A user shared that once they came across a cab driver who claimed to be a businessman. When asked the reason behind driving a cab, the businessman explained that he does it to just pass time because his kids are too busy to talk to him.

The user wrote, “Once my cab driver said he is a businessman and drives 3-4times a week just because his kids are too busy to talk to him! Damn!! I was speechless."

Another user asked Seth to give him 5 stars for a funny reason, “You give him 5 stars he will give you a referral."

A netizen also cracked a hilarious joke on dual employment and tweeted, “Company will terminate him from the job showing this reason (Dual employment not allowed)."

Check out a few more responses below:

The viral tweet that made its way online on Sunday, July 24 has garnered over 1700k likes on the micro-blogging site within just a day.

