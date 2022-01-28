People getting inspired by movies and vice versa are both common. Here is a story of a family in Bengaluru that took up the blockbuster movie Drishyam seriously and decided to live a lavish life using the same method as shown in the movie. For all those who don’t know about Drishyam, it is a movie where every single member of a family says the same story again and again and everyone tends to believe that it is true. The family eventually gets away with the crime in the movie. A family of five in Anekal, along with two other close aides have done exactly that. They got away with it in their first attempt and celebrated. But lady luck wasn’t by their side the second time, and they were caught. 55-year-old Raviprakash, the head of the family, led the plot. His 30-year-old son Mithun Kumar, daughter-in-law Sangeetha, daughter Asha and son-in-law Nallu Charan joined hands in executing the master plan. Mithun Kumar’s driver Deepak and friend Asma played along.

A few months ago, this gang came up with a plan on par with the plot of Drishyam movie. They accumulated all the gold in the house, and mortgaged it with a pawn broker in Yeshwantpur. They then filed a complaint with the police saying they have been robbed of the gold. Unaware of this plan, the police searched everywhere and cracked the case. So the family got back the gold and the money that they got from the pawn broker through a friend.

Elated from the success of the plan, they set out again. This time, they got together 1,250 grams of gold. Raviprakash told the driver Deepak to pledge the gold in bits and pieces with various pawn brokers. He also promised to take care of his bail when arrested and pay him some money as well. Deepak agree to this and took part in the family play. Asha lodged a complaint with Sarjapur police on September 19, 2021, that her bag was stolen when she went to a cloth store to do some shopping. She mentioned that the bag contained Rs 30,000 cash, a mobile phone and 1,250 grams of gold in it. She alleged that a man entered the apparel shop she was in and snatched away her bag. Police checked the CCTV footage around the area and arrested Deepak in December 2021. Then the drama began.

The family members began narrating the same story with every minute details. On interrogation, Deepak gave away locations of pawn brokers where he had mortgaged the jewelry. Police were able to recover around 500 grams of gold. But they started smelling something fishy after they saw the jewelry. After the family identified the jewelry as their own, the police grew suspicious as they felt some jewelry designs were typical to a Muslim household. They then grilled Deepak who unveiled the whole plot. All six members of this team are now behind the bars.

