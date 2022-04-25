Bengaluru Journalist Creates Guinness Record as 236 Fibroids are Removed from her Body

A journalist from Bengaluru ended up creating a Guinness World Record after 236 fibroids were removed from her body. 34-year-old Ritika Sharma created the record of ‘most fibroids removed’ after her surgery at Sakra World Hospital. The fibroids weighed 2,250 gram in total, one of which was the size of a cauliflower. The fibroids made Ritika’s stomach as big as that of a pregnant woman and she also suffered from menstrual cramps. The four-and-half-hour surgery was done by Dr. Shanthala Thuppanna.

Talking about the record, the doctor said: “I am glad that we successfully managed to remove all the 236 fibroids during this complicated surgery since fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus and very near to important structures in the abdomen. I hope that this moment of celebration today will also serve as a cautionary tale to all women to stay aware of such underestimated comorbidities and consult experts at the earliest to safeguard themselves from unwarranted complications."

Advertisement

Ritika said that she is grateful to the doctors for successfully pulling off a complicated surgery. Fibroids or Uterine Fibroids are noncancerous growths that occur in the uterus. These growths are like benign tumors that often occur during childbearing years. The condition has various names such as fibroids, leiomyomas, myomas, uterine myomas, and fibromas. These fibroids may seem like cancerous cells but do not turn into uterine cancer. In very rare conditions, these tumors spread across the reproductive parts.

According to a study, around 80 percent of women in the world suffer from fibroids by the age of 50 years. However, most of them witness no prominent symptoms. In serious cases, women suffer from severe abdominal pain and heavy blood loss during menstruation. However, fibroids do not have any visible symptoms that are only associated with them.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.