Home » News » Buzz » Bengaluru Man Asks Traffic Police to Give 'Evidence' For Fining Him, Gets Epic Response

Bengaluru Man Asks Traffic Police to Give 'Evidence' For Fining Him, Gets Epic Response

A Bengaluru man’s attempt to get evidence for a challan (fine) issued to him for a traffic violation has resulted in a viral tweet.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 09:31 IST

Bengaluru, India

Tagging the Bengaluru traffic police in a tweet, he added that he would only pay the fine if provided with the said proof. (Credits: Twitter)
Tagging the Bengaluru traffic police in a tweet, he added that he would only pay the fine if provided with the said proof. (Credits: Twitter)

A Bengaluru man’s attempt to get evidence for a challan (fine) issued to him for a traffic violation has resulted in a viral tweet. The man named Felix Raj was issued an e-challan for not wearing a helmet while riding his scooter in the city. He had initially asked the forces to provide him with proof of his misdemeanour. Tagging the Bengaluru traffic police in a tweet, he added that he would only pay the fine if provided with the said proof.

In the now-deleted tweet, the man challenged the police by asking them to “provide evidence" and ended up getting an epic response within minutes. His deleted tweet read: “Hello Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bengaluru City Police, there is no proper evidence of me not wearing a helmet. Please provide a proper image or remove the case. The same thing happened before but I paid a fine just to clear (it). I can’t take fine once again."

Advertisement

Take a look at the thread where Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response

With the tweet, the man also attached a photo of the challan he received that mentioned his number plate and scooter but didn’t show him riding his vehicle without a helmet. However, the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response clearly showed that the man was not wearing a helmet and using headphones while riding his scooter.

After “Thank you for the evidence. As a common public, everyone has the right to ask this. I appreciate Bengaluru Traffic Police for clarifying this. I will pay the fine. Kudos to all the meme content."

Advertisement

He added a hashtag to the post which read, ‘Bangalore traffic.’ Twitter users appreciated the epic exchange and left several comments under the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response. One user said: “Kudos kudos", while another user said: “I will never have that much audacity", along with several laughing emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: October 22, 2022, 09:31 IST
last updated: October 22, 2022, 09:31 IST