Bengaluru Man Asks Traffic Police to Give 'Evidence' For Fining Him, Gets Epic Response

A Bengaluru man’s attempt to get evidence for a challan (fine) issued to him for a traffic violation has resulted in a viral tweet. The man named Felix Raj was issued an e-challan for not wearing a helmet while riding his scooter in the city. He had initially asked the forces to provide him with proof of his misdemeanour. Tagging the Bengaluru traffic police in a tweet, he added that he would only pay the fine if provided with the said proof.

In the now-deleted tweet, the man challenged the police by asking them to “provide evidence" and ended up getting an epic response within minutes. His deleted tweet read: “Hello Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bengaluru City Police, there is no proper evidence of me not wearing a helmet. Please provide a proper image or remove the case. The same thing happened before but I paid a fine just to clear (it). I can’t take fine once again."

Advertisement

Take a look at the thread where Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response

With the tweet, the man also attached a photo of the challan he received that mentioned his number plate and scooter but didn’t show him riding his vehicle without a helmet. However, the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response clearly showed that the man was not wearing a helmet and using headphones while riding his scooter.

After “Thank you for the evidence. As a common public, everyone has the right to ask this. I appreciate Bengaluru Traffic Police for clarifying this. I will pay the fine. Kudos to all the meme content."

Advertisement

He added a hashtag to the post which read, ‘Bangalore traffic.’ Twitter users appreciated the epic exchange and left several comments under the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response. One user said: “Kudos kudos", while another user said: “I will never have that much audacity", along with several laughing emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here