Bengaluru Man Says He Met His Partner While Stuck in Traffic, Bizarre Love Story Goes Viral

Bengaluru traffic has always been troublesome for many people. The city is known for its beautiful weather, chilly days and… congested roads. However, it may not be a problem for everyone. Or at least for this one specific man.

A love story has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter. As per a Reddit user, he met his wife very close to Sony World Signal, where they became friends. He was dropping her off one day when the construction of the Ejipura flyover forced them to get stuck in traffic. This is when they decided to choose a different route away from the gridlocked area as they were both hungry. This is when they went for dinner together and this is how their story started.

“Top drawer stuff on Reddit today," wrote a Twitter user sharing the story. Have a look for yourself:

Since shared, the story has gone viral and managed to garner tons of responses on social media. “Matrimony markets in everything," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I completed my first ever internship in Bangalore, did the remaining 2 years of undergrad, worked for 2 years at a firm whose office was near by Sony Signal, left the company and Bangalore and worked for 2 more years but that damned flyover is still under construction."

Meanwhile, earlier, a Bengaluru-based passenger shared the conversation he had with his auto driver on his way to office. The auto driver informed the passenger that he had to get CNG refilled on the way. After getting stuck in traffic, the passenger told the driver to speed up. The auto driver’s response made the passenger say, “Peak Bengaluru". The auto driver asked him, “Login kabka hai?." Taking to Twitter, the man shared his experience through an image of the auto. “As soon as I board my morning auto to work, riding partner tells me we’ll have to stop for CNG on the way. I was fine with it, so we started the ride. After the mad traffic on the way, I asked him to drive straight to the drop location because I was late," he wrote. “Today’s @peakbengaluru update," he captioned the image.

