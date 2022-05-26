Bengaluru Man Seeks Rs 50 Lakh Compensation For Worm in Chocolate Bar, Court Says 'Beyond Our Reach'

A Bengaluru man is seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh after he found that the chocolate he bought for Rs 89 is infested with worms. The incident first came to light in 2016. Mukesh Kumar Kedia, a resident of HSR (Hosur-Sarjapur Road) Layout, in October that year, bought two Cadbury Fruit & Nut Bars, among other grocery items.

A few days later, he learnt about the existence of worms in one of the chocolate bars. At first, Kedia approached the customer helpline of Cadbury. He was directed to hand over the worm-infested bar to the company, but rather, Kedia resorted to sending a picture of the chocolate bar to establish a case.

But the complaint never reached a resolution, after which, Kedia took the matter to the Bangalore Urban District redressal commission and filed a case against Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd., the parent company fostering Cadbury and MK Retail, the mart he bought the chocolates from, reported The Times of India.

While Kedia’s lawyers presented the case backed with pictures of the chocolate, the attorney representing Mondelez claimed that the complainant is trying to make monetary gains asking Rs 20 lakh compensation for an Rs 89 bar, and tagged the complaint as trivial.

The court, after hearing all the arguments, came to the conclusion that the compensation asked by Kedia is beyond the reach of the pecuniary jurisdiction of the city consumer forum. The forum also noted that the case filed in 2016 fell under the Consumer Protection Act of 1986, which allowed the consumer a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh, and not under the revised act of 2019, which raised the limit of compensation to Rs 1 crore.

As a result, the case reached its verdict where the forums said it had no pecuniary jurisdiction and directed Kedia to take the case further to a state consumer court.

