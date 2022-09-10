Bengaluru Man Sets Up Desktop at Coffee Shop as Office Got 'Flooded' During Rain

After heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, many distressing scenes surfaced. Unfortunately, it takes more than one season’s rain to wash off the ills of capitalism, and many people had to make it to work in increasingly inventive ways. In one such instance, a Twitter user shared a photo of a man who was working from a coffee shop in Bengaluru, where he had set up his desktop on a table. The Twitter user, Sanket Sahu, claimed that a group was working from Bengaluru’s Third Wave Coffee with a “full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices had been flooded. The photo was shared on September 7.

Many were, however, questioning the logistics of the situation. Was the person carrying his desktop and CPU to the coffee shop? Why did he not work from home instead? Twitter is looking for answers. Some even called it a product of the toxic “hustle culture". On the other hand, giving this guy the benefit of the doubt, he may have lost power or facing other unforeseen circumstances!

Advertisement

Working from a coffee shop doesn’t sound all that bad when you consider that some people actually went to work on tractors in Bengaluru. On September 6, many IT professionals, unable to commute via 2-wheelers, rickshaws or cars on the waterlogged streets, had travelled to work on tractors.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here