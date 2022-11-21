Bengaluru Man Turns Guest Speaker at College That Denied Him Admission, Shares Pic

Sharan Hegde, a finance influencer popularly known on Instagram as Finance with Sharan with over 2 million Instagram followers, recently opened up about his extraordinary journey that shows that the world works in mysterious ways to make one’s dreams come true.

In a recent post, Sharan stated that despite earning 98 percentile on the Common Admission Test, he had to give up his dream of attending the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore three years ago (CAT). After being turned down for admission at the prestigious institution, Hegde made the decision to finish his degree in the United States. Although he was accepted to Columbia University, he dropped out of it to pursue a career in content creation.

Hegde is currently one of India’s most popular financial content creators and talks about personal finance and money management. You must have seen a reel or post from him if you frequently use Instagram. His newfound fame has now propelled him to be welcomed at IIM-Bangalore, though not as a student, as a guest speaker to the prestigious institution.

Hegde continued to describe the ups and downs he went through before finally arriving here in the detailed caption that was posted along with a photo of him outside IIM-Bangalore. He also shared that throughout his “tough journey," while living in Bangalore on a Rs 5,000 stipend," he juggled internship and studies, as well as “weekly mock tests."

“My misplaced ego was such that either IIM A, B, C or nothing. I now realise that was stupid- since later on a huge part of my professional journey was shaped by incredible colleagues from other IIMs," wrote Hegde on his changed approach towards other IIMs.

Now, he believes that life has come full circle. “The moral of the story is- Whatever happens, happens for good. You just need to know how to see it from a different perspective and make the best out of it," Hegde wrote. “It’s your turn now. Let your hard work shine, " he continued

Hegde, who dabbled with financial content creation during the pandemic, was a former analyst with KPMG, according to his LinkedIn profile.

