Bengaluru Rains Flood Twitter With Grim Videos as City Severely Waterlogged

Bengaluru is experiencing torrential rainfall, with schools and colleges declaring a holiday on Tuesday. There was heavy rainfall on Monday as well, with several trees being uprooted and severe waterlogging in many areas. The Bakshi lake in Maruti Layout in Ramanagara town, situated next to Bengaluru, was breached and damaged crops, reported Times of India. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-ravaged areas there on Monday.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was inundated, exposing a lack in planning.

Twitter has been reflecting the grim situation on ground, as people share photos and videos of waterlogging after the downpour.

As per a Times of India report, two people, about 160 sheep and two dozen heads of cattle were killed and over 4,000 houses flooded on Monday at Ramanagara.

The southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal date, reports PTI.

The normal date for withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is September 17. However, the actual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon usually happens either earlier or later given the dynamic nature of the weather systems.

